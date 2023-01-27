The term “hard money loan” is an oxymoron because they are not hard.

The term hard money is more in reference to “hard money (cash) on the barrelhead” so to speak. Quick and easy. With limited documentation, easy qualifying, and primarily using a good equity position in the real estate collateral to ensure the loan funds are safe.

Why Use Hard Money?

Here are just a few reasons to use hard money if you are looking to build up your real estate portfolio this year. There are many reasons to use hard money for your investment property needs whether you are looking for fast turn times, present a stronger position with your offer or have credit history issues, hard money lending may be a great choice for you or your team. Sometimes you need to compete against cash buyers and hard money does just that.

Typically, conventional mortgage lenders look at the borrower’s creditworthiness, assets, debt to income ratio, and many other variables when underwriting the loan. This can take too long and leave you without financing if you do not fit within the many underwriting requirements.

That is where hard money comes in. Hard money lenders look very closely at the property location, type, value, and potential cash flow (market rents etc.) so that in the event of default, they can foreclose and still recover their funds. Therefore, the borrower’s income and credit are not a big deal providing that the property is desirable.

Three Reasons to Use Hard Money

1. FAST TURNAROUND TIME

The application and approval process for a conventional loan can be time extremely grueling and difficult.

These conventional mortgage loans involve completing many forms and submitting hundreds of pages of supporting documents that are scrutinized with a fine-tooth comb. Also, with the number of loan requests these lenders receive, it can take weeks for a lender to even respond and/or approve them. Meanwhile, the seller requires short, strict performance timelines.

On the other hand, applying for a hard money loan takes much less time and is much easier. Pre-approval can occur within minutes of speaking to the Loan Officer, and you can get funded within a fraction of the time it can take a bank. Valor Lending Group Funds Coastal California hard money loans up to $25M in as little as 3 days, often without an appraisal. We fund hard money loans nationally, but outside of California they typically take 10-14 days and do require an appraisal or BPO.

2. STRONGER POSITION WITH YOUR OFFER

If a property is in high demand, the buyer that has a hard money loan ready is often viewed as cash, which means you can now compete with cash offers. Since hard money loans have a faster processing time and less red tape, there are fewer opportunities to fail.

Also, if a conventional lender turns the buyer down for a loan for any reason, it will ultimately kill the deal. Hard money lenders, however, can provide quick financing when a bank pulls out of a deal so that you can save the deal and buy the property. Valor Lending Group saves deals. We have relationships with hundreds of Realtors that call on us to save their transaction.

3. CREDIT HISTORY VS. PROPERTY VALUE

When you seek a conventional loan from a bank or mortgage lender, they look at your credit scores and income history, as just a few of the many variables to decide if they will approve your request.

With a hard money loan, lenders focus more on the value of the property, instead of looking at credit and income. The property becomes collateral for the loan, in case you default.

This allows you to get a loan even if you don’t have the strong credit and income that banks require.

