Chris Boyer (left), Sarah Beebe and Clint August

San Diego classic rock radio station 101.5 KGB-FM, one of eight stations operated by iHeartMedia San Diego, has a new morning show beginning Monday. “KGB Mornings with Sarah, Boyer and Clint” airs from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The new show follows the December 2022 retirements of Dave Rickards and Cookie “Chainsaw” Randolph, who hosted a popular San Diego morning radio show called “The DSC Show” for 32 years.

KGB’s new morning show joins together longtime 101.5 KGB-FM afternoon drive personality Clint August with two former members of the legendary “DSC” morning show, Sarah Beebe and Chris Boyer.

An iHeart statement said the trio will co-host a morning show that helps San Diegans start their day with a good dose of humor, their favorite classic rock music and the latest news and sports reports from former NFL offensive guard Rich Ohrnberger.

Beebe has served as producer of The DSC since 2017 at 100.7 KFMB-FM and KGB-FM and has previously worked in the market at 95.7 KUSS and KSSX, 93.3 KHTS-FM and 90.3 XHITZ, along with a previous stint on the KGB morning show from 2009 to 2013.

Boyer had been part of “The DSC” at all their previous stops since the show’s launch in 1990.

“I’m overjoyed and very excited,” August told Times of San Diego. “I’m honored to follow Rickards and Chainsaw. Plus, after hosting afternoons for the past 12 years, this move has made me realize how much I have missed morning radio. Hosting a solo show is fun, but having the opportunity to play around with your friends, plus enjoy the interaction with listeners, is something I’m really looking forward to.”

August has been heard on San Diego radio stations for the past 24 years. His career started with a seven-year stint (1998-2004) as a morning sidekick on “Brand X Morning Radio” heard on XETRA-FM 91X. He then joined iHeart to co-host afternoons on KIOZ-FM Rock 105.3 (2004-2009) before hosting afternoons on KGB-FM starting in 2010.

“It’s an honor to be a part of a heritage radio station like 101.5 KGB in any capacity, but the move to mornings is truly is a game changer for me,” said August. “Who wouldn’t want to goof around on a microphone with good friends like Sarah and Boyer? They encouraged me to go for this, so I’m forever grateful to them, my co-workers and to management for allowing me to be a part of this exciting new chapter. I can’t help but feel tremendous gratitude to the listeners over the past 12 who’ve been so supportive.”

“Clint in my mind was always on the back burner as a candidate only because I viewed him as the perfect afternoon drive host. Boy, was I wrong,” said Shauna Moran, director of rock programming, iHeartMedia San Diego. “During the first audition on air with Sarah and Boyer I knew in my gut there was something really special there. It was seamless. There was no denying he was the right person for the job.”

“What a perfect transition for KGB to move Clint August into mornings alongside Sarah and Boyer,” said Noreen Ippolito, market president, iHeartMedia San Diego. “Clint is one of the great radio stories, having grown up in the radio business. He is a true San Diegan and has a heart for all members of the community, particularly for the military and our veterans. We look forward to this new morning trio waking up our friends in San Diego and beyond on the iHeartRadio app.”

August is an avid motorcyclist and active supporter. For the past 20 years, he has hosted a motorcycle ride fundraiser called May Ride with proceeds benefiting Home Front San Diego, a nonprofit that serves military families. Ride cost includes a pancake breakfast and lunch, plus live music, vendors, raffles, car and bike show, a kids zone and play area. This year’s ride is scheduled for Armed Forces Day on Saturday, May 20. For information, visit www.MayRide.com.

Also, since June 2020, August has operated Motorcycle Monkey Coffee Shop, 10366 Mission Gorge Road, next to Three Frogs Brewery, in Santee. The coffee shop is open from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturdays.

“I don’t make a lot of money on coffee, but it’s a great opportunity to say hi to old friends and make new friends,” August said. “Plus, I get to work with my two sons, ages 16 and 19, who help me run the place. The coffee shop is all about community. In fact, we’ve helped to spark several romantic relationships, which is always fun to do.”

Adam Boone Joins Bespoke Partners as Chief Marketing Officer

Bespoke Partners, a provider of retained executive search and leadership advisory services for private equity-backed software companies, has named Adam Boone as chief marketing officer.

Adam Boone

Boone, with more than 25 years of experience in marketing strategy and execution, has been working with Bespoke the past two years as a consultant to help the firm expand its service offerings and increase market awareness.

“We’re thrilled to have a marketing leader of Boone’s caliber join our team to shape our go-to-market initiatives and growth strategies,” said Eric Walczykowski, CEO, Bespoke Partners. “Boone brings key insights and experience to grow our business with new, high-impact services that will deliver great value to our private equity clients.”

Boone has orchestrated launches and demand-generation programs for more than 100 products, services and ventures generating billions of dollars in revenue and many multiples of enterprise value, the company said. Sequoia Capital, Goldman Sachs, Greylock, Bessemer Ventures and other top-tier, private-capital investors have backed Boone’s companies representing a variety of sectors including software, telecommunications, cybersecurity and networking.

He has led marketing programs for numerous companies, including Sipera, Syndesis, Subex and CoManage. He has driven joint marketing programs and go-to-market initiatives with such industry leaders as Microsoft, IBM, GE, AT&T, Oracle, Comcast, Cisco, Ciena and Samsung.

“Bespoke Partners already has a highly respected and widely recognized brand as the premier leadership search and advisory partner for private equity firms and their portfolio companies,” said Boone. “My goal is to build on that incredible foundation, expand our service offerings to deliver even greater value to clients, and enable the company to grow to the next level. I’m delighted to be part of this amazing team.”

Social Media Startup Koji Launches Fund My Project 2.0

San Diego startup Koji, an app provider for creators and influencers on TikTok, Instagram, Twitch and other social media platforms, has launched Fund My Project 2.0, an updated app featuring a fresh redesign and new capabilities that allows sellers to better interact with their audiences and crowdfund for projects.

With Fund My Project 2.0, sellers can promote their fundraisers and set rewards for fans who donate to help fund their latest project, the company said. Using tiered donations, donor rewards, and seller updates, the app lets audiences donate and receive meaningful feedback on progress throughout the project’s fundraising period.

Additionally, Fund My Project 2.0 also comes with built-in live-stream capabilities, allowing sellers to overlay the app into their stream and track top donors on different platforms, including Twitch, YouTube Live, TikTok Live and others.

Launched in 2021 by co-founders Dmitry Shapiro and Sean Thielen, Koji has raised $36 million in venture capital. The most recent funding was $20 million in Series B financing announced in 2022.

Local PRSA Chapter Announces 2023 Board

The Public Relations Society of America’s San Diego-Imperial Counties chapter has announced its 2023 board of directors. Blake Nelson, My Sage Public Relations, will serve as chapter president. Other executive committee members include: Arturo Garcia Sierra, Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego, as president-elect and treasurer; Barbara Cosio Moreno, Caltrans, as secretary; April Tellez Green, University of California San Diego, as past president.

Directors at large include: Anne Buckley, UC San Diego; Jenny Mehlow, San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance; Adagray Willis, U.S. Navy, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron One; Madeleine Baudoin Ghorashi, City of San Diego; William Lopez, Alternative Strategies; Patricia Maxwell Robertson, The Eco Monkey; Monica Gil dos Santos, Katz & Associates; Kristin Blake, Thermo Fisher Scientific; Ben Mendoza, City of San Diego; Alexis Cortes, J Public Relations; Anthony King, UC San Diego; Cheryl Robinson, UC San Diego; Elena Gomez, University of San Diego; Amanda Nelson, Mandavision. In addition, Julie Smith-Taylor, Taylor PR Strategies, will serve as the chapter’s ethics officer.

The local chapter, founded in 1959, is one of more than 100 chapters within the Public Relations Society of America, the world’s largest organization for public relations professionals. For more chapter information, visit www.prsasdic.org.

Rick Griffin is a San Diego-based public relations and marketing consultant. His MarketInk column appears weekly on Mondays in Times of San Diego.