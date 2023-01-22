Photo courtesy of Pixabay

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County increased six-tenths of a cent Sunday to $4.546.

The average price is one cent more than one week ago and 12.2 cents more than one month ago, but 7.8 cents less than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped $1.889 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5.

“We are unfortunately heading toward the time of year when California drivers start to see rapid price increases due to refinery maintenance season and the ramp-up to producing the more expensive ‘summer blend’ of gasoline, which is required to be sold starting April 1, but usually arrives in gas stations well before that,” said Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.

“Hopefully there will be at least a few weeks of price stability before that happens,” Shupe said.

The national average price rose for the 11th consecutive day following a five-day streak of decreases, increasing one cent to $3.415. It has risen 14.8 cents over the past 11 days, including 1.3 cents on Saturday.

The national average price is 11.5 cents more than one week ago, 31.4 cents more than one month ago and 8.7 cents greater than one year ago. It has dropped $1.601 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.

City News Service contributed to this article.