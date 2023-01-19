Fashion Valley in Mission Valley. Courtesy Simon Property Group

Fashion Valley, one of the region’s major shopping centers, is in the midst of a multimillion-dollar revitalization project, which is expected to continue through December.

The center in Mission Valley will remain open throughout the year-long, multi-phase project, with an aim toward elevating and revitalizing the overall shopping and dining experience.

Steps by the owners, Simon Property Group, include:

Replacement and installation of walkways and bridges on both the first and second floors

Refreshed facades of Plaza del Rio and Luxury Center Court

Upgraded seating areas

Expansion of the 200 retail and restaurant options, including new brands

“We’re excited to further elevate the shopping experience at Fashion Valley with a new, fresh look, and even more first-to-market and luxury brands,” said Andrew Cortez, director of marketing at Fashion Valley, who added that management “will be taking steps to minimize the impact on our guests so that they can continue to enjoy their shopping experience at Fashion Valley.”

The project will be completed in several phases, starting near Bloomingdale’s and continuing throughout the center towards JCPenney.

Guests will continue to be able to enjoy shops and restaurants, including complimentary parking as well as dual valet services. This is the second largest project at Fashion Valley since 2019.

Simon Property Group , a real estate investment trust, has sites across North America, Europe and Asia. Locally, the group also owns two outlet centers, Las Americas near the border and Carlsbad Premium Outlets in North County.