Photo courtesy Dunkin’ Donuts.

January 15th is National Bagel Day- a special day to pay homage to everyone’s other favorite breakfast food with a hole in the middle.

To celebrate, Dunkin’ giving Dunkin’ Rewards Members a savory BOGO deal – one free bagel with spread with the purchase of any bagel.*

What better way to warm up in the middle of winter than with a delicious, freshly toasted bagel? Choose from any of Dunkin’s scrumptious bagel options, like multigrain, everything, cinnamon raisin, or sesame seed – and don’t forget to add one of our bagel-fan-favorite cream cheese spreads: classic plain, garden veggie, or strawberry.

A bagel makes the perfect on-the-go snack at breakfast or any time of day, to keep you runnin’ as you start the year off right. For even more Bagel Day fuel, pair your bagel with your favorite coffee, such as the smooth, full-bodied flavor of Dunkin’ Midnight, our darkest roast yet. This offer is only available on January 15 – so be sure to come by that day to show your BOGO bagel appreciation!

*Limit 1 per member. Additional charges and terms may apply. Participation may vary. Limited time offer.

For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com.