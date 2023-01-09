Dinsmore & Shohl. Photo credit: Screen shot, @DinsmoreLaw via Facebook

The law firm Dinsmore & Shohl LLP has announced that a merger with San Diego firm Mulvaney Barry Beatty Linn & Mayers LLP became official on Jan. 1.

The move adds 10 attorneys and a team of eight business professionals to Dinsmore’s Southern California offices. In one of the changes to follow the merger, Rex Beatty, a founding partner at Mulvaney, which been located downtown, has announced he will be retiring in the coming weeks after practicing law for four decades.

Mulvaney’s 50-year history of solid performance and stability made the merger a logical business decision, Dinsmore & Shohl officials said.

“Everett Barry is a, if not the, premier commercial lending lawyer in Southern California,” said Joshua Lorentz, Dinsmore’s newly elected managing partner. “For decades he has been the go-to counsel in banking, real estate, creditor’s rights and insolvency law, while partner John Mayers keeps the other half of the house busy with commercial litigation matters.”

Dinsmore, with a focus on strategically adding talent in cities where clients demand it, now has more than 750 lawyers coast to coast. Officials said the merger in San Diego, where their offices are downtown, shows a commitment to meeting West Coast demands.

“This merger solidifies our bench strength on the West Coast,” Lorentz said of an operation that includes attorneys in Southern California who specialize in litigation, intellectual property, business restructuring and labor and employment practices.

“Our team is extremely impressed with Dinsmore’s national platform and its ability to draw on experience and talent across the country,” Barry said. “Add to that their commitment to diversity initiatives, and their collaborative spirit and culture, it was an easy decision for us as we look to expand services for our loyal, long-term clients.”

Dinsmore is active in 29 regional markets, representing Fortune 500 companies, institutions, associations, governments, professional firms and individuals. The firm’s San Diego office opened in 2014-15, at a time that marked the beginning of a flurry of expansions that included new offices in Detroit, Atlanta, Boston, Cleveland and Los Angeles.