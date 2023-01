A Union 76 gas pump in San Diego. Photo credit: Staff photo

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County fell three-tenths of a cent Sunday to $4.551, one day after declining a half-cent for its first decrease since Dec. 22.

The average price is 2.1 cents more than one week ago, but 11.7 cents less than one month ago and 7.7 cents lower than one year ago, according to figures from AAA and the Oil Price Information Service.

The price has dropped $1.884 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5.

The national average price decreased four-tenths of a cent to $3.281. That’s 7.3 cents more than one week ago, but 4.8 cents less than one month ago and 2.3 cents lower than one year ago.

The national average price is $1.735 lower than the record $5.016 set June 14.

– City News Service