Cox Communications workers. Courtesy of the company

Cox Communications said it has completed the national launch of Cox Mobile, the company’s new mobile phone service available to Internet customers in Cox markets nationwide.

Completion of the service was announced at the annual Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas that ended Sunday.

The Atlanta-based company, which has extensive operations in San Diego, said customers now have access to both 5G wireless and more than 4 million of Cox WiFi hotspots.

“The convergence of wired and mobile communications has never been more important. Customers recognize Cox as a reliable provider of connectivity, so introducing a mobile phone offering was a natural extension of our services,” said Mark Greatrex, president of Cox.

“With Cox Mobile, we are offering a new mobile phone options for consumers; one that offers flexibility, reliability and the opportunity to save money,” he added.

Cox is the largest private broadband company in America, serving nearly seven million homes and businesses across 18 states.