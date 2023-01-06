Overview: A power outage knocked out electrical service to more than 5,000 homes and businesses in Encinitas Friday.

An SDG&E service truck, Image from video.

The blackout, which also affected Cardiff-by-the-Sea and Olivenhain, began about 5:15 p.m., leaving 5,442 San Diego Gas & Electric customers in the dark, the utility reported.

As of 7:30 p.m., 1,232 residents remained without power, according to an online utility Outage Map.

Service is expected to be restored to the affected addresses by about 8 p.m., SDG&E advised.

The cause of the problem was under investigation, according to the power company.

– City News Service