Dr. Alexandra Clark. Photo credit: ruhealth.org/

A pediatric physician who completed part of her education in San Diego will take over as chief medical officer at Riverside University Medical Center, officials announced Thursday.

Dr. Alexandra Clark, a former associate chief medical officer with Riverside University Health System, was appointed to the position by the Riverside County Executive Office.

Clark fills the post vacated this week by Dr. Arnold Tabuenca, who will remain at the medical center in an executive capacity. He served as chief medical officer for more than 15 years.

Tabuenca’s previous annual salary was just under $400,000, according to publicpay.ca.gov. Officials did not announce Clark’s annual salary in her new capacity.

“I am honored to represent RUHS as incoming chief medical officer,” she said. “RUHS consistently innovates and works hard to say `yes’ to our community’s needs. This is who we are as an organization.”

The Moreno Valley campus, with 439 beds, is the only public hospital in Riverside County.

“Clark is an exceptional leader, who has a heart for the community’s most vulnerable populations,” system CEO Jennifer Cruikshank said. “We are proud and honored that she has accepted the position of chief medical officer and look forward to her guidance and wisdom during these challenging times.”

Clark was hired by the county in 2010, serving as chair of the pediatric department. She was later hired to serve as division chief for Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital.

Clark returned to RUHS earlier this year to serve as associate chief. In recent months, she supervised temporary expansion of the campus’ pediatric intensive care unit, as well as creation of an intermediate PICU to contend with escalating respiratory infections among minors, officials said.

She is a graduate of UC San Diego and Albany Medical College. She completed her pediatric residency at Loma Linda.

– City News Service