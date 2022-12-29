9874 Via de la Amistad in Otay Mesa. Photo credit: Courtesy, Marcus & Millichap

A 10,140-square-foot industrial property in Otay Mesa has been sold for $3.35 million, according to a real estate brokerage.

Ben Tashakorian, senior managing director, along with Peter Eltaeb, Ali Valiahdi and Conor Brennan, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s San Diego Del Mar office, represented the seller, a private client based in La Jolla.

Chris Nelson and Ben Turner, investment specialists at IPCRE Inc., represented the buyer, a growing San Diego candy manufacturer. The property had been previously permitted for use as a medical marijuana facility.

Built in 1993, the property had 20-foot clear heights and five roll-up doors, but has been extensively renovated. Located at 9874 Via de la Amistad, it’s part of the Foreign Trade Zone and California Enterprise Zone near the border.

The sale, brokers said, “shows the growing demand in the Otay Mesa submarket.”

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI) is a commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services.