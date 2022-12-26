Gas pump. Photo credit: Alexander Nguyen

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County remained unchanged Monday at $4.446.

The average price dropped 41 consecutive days, decreasing $1.081, then rose one-tenth of a cent Friday, 1.1 cents Saturday and 1 cent Sunday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 1 cent less than one week ago, 67.2 cents lower than one month ago and 17.5 cents cheaper than one year ago.

The average price is $1.989 less than the record $6.435 set Oct. 5.

The national average price was also unchanged at $3.102. It is 4 cents less than one week ago, 46.4 cents lower than one month ago and 18.8 cents cheaper than one year ago. The national average price is $1.914 lower than the record $5.016 set June 14.

— City News Service