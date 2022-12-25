Jagger and Kristi with Juan Carlos Flores an his new car.

XHRM-FM Magic 92.5’s “Jagger and Kristi in the Morning,” a 5 a.m.-10 a.m. show hosted by husband-and-wife Mark and Kristi Jagger, recently presented a car to a San Diego man stuck without transportation in the radio station’s annual “Christmas Wish” promotion.

For five years, Juan Carlos Flores has supported his wife, two daughters and three grandchildren working as a driver for the Emilo Nares Foundation, a children’s cancer charity.

An foundation spokesperson said Flores drives roughly 40,000 miles annually transporting children to medical appointments to treat cancer and other life-threatening diseases. However, Flores had been dealing with an inoperable car for the past three months.

Flores’ new car is a 2016 four-door Chevrolet Sonic provided by Courtesy Chevrolet, the radio station said. “My heart is filled with gratitude and joy for such generosity,” Flores said in an email to Times of San Diego. “My family and I will have the best Christmas of our lives.”

Since 2011, the Jaggers have been granting Christmas wishes during the holidays. “We felt there was a need to help local families who were struggling,” Kristi told Times of San Diego.

The annual promotion begins with nominations from listeners. Then, granted wishes are tailored to meet the needs of the recipients, who are unaware of the gift until the nominator reads their letter to the recipient live on the air.

The radio station said Flores was nominated by a coworker, who called him, “a true example of what family and community is all about.”

Over the years, requests have included help with overdue bills, car repair and medical expenses. This year, gifts from sponsors included Christmas trees, toys, cash and gift cards to grocery stores, restaurants and entertainment.

“We try to fulfill between 12 and 15 wishes each year depending on funding,” Kristi said. “So, over the last 11 years, we have granted close to 150 wishes. All it takes is one unexpected accident or illness to throw a family into a struggle.”

“It was clear that Juan Carlos is a special person, so we wanted to make this Christmas Wish extra special as well,” said Mark. “We shared Juan Carlos’s story with our partner at Courtesy Chevrolet, and they graciously stepped up to provide the perfect car for his needs. I’m thrilled to get Juan Carlos back on the road so he can continue working and provide support to needy kids.”



“We have always been excited to support Jagger & Kristi’s Christmas Wish program, and when presented an opportunity to help an outstanding member of our community like Juan Carlos, we couldn’t pass it up,” said Justin True, general manager, Courtesy Chevrolet. “We hope this Chevy Sonic provides Juan Carlos reliability and stability to continue his care for others.”



The Jaggers have worked together as on-air personalities since 1996. They were married in 1997 and have been hosts of “Jagger and Kristi in the Morning” on Magic 92.5 since 2005.

iHeartMedia San Diego Promotes Cathy Lloyd to Senior VP of Sales

iHeartMedia San Diego announced that Cathy Lloyd has been promoted to senior vice president of sales for San Diego, effective immediately.

For the past four years, she served at iHeartMedia San Diego as VP of sales. She also has served in sales roles for Audacy, CBS Radio and NPR stations in San Diego. She was part of the National Broadcasters Association’s Broadcast Leadership Training class of 2022.

Cathy Lloyd

An iHeart statement said Lloyd will be responsible for driving revenue with key marketing partners representing the many iHeartMedia advertising platforms. “Cathy will lead the iHeartMedia San Diego sales staff to even newer heights,” the statement said.

Lloyd will report to Noreen Ippolito, market president, iHeartMedia San Diego.

“I am thrilled to be able to promote Cathy from within our organization,” said Ippolito. “Cathy has proven her abilities over the last four years and is a relentless learner of all things marketing. Cathy has grown in her role, embracing all that the iHeart platform has to offer.”

“It’s truly an honor to work under the leadership of Noreen Ippolito and lead the iHeartMedia San Diego sales team,” said Lloyd.” Our sales managers and account executives are some of the most talented, hard-working and creative people I have had the privilege to work with.”

iHeartMedia operates eight radio stations in San Diego, including KGB-AM, KGB-FM, KHTS-FM, KIOZ-FM, KLSD-AM, KMYI-FM, KOGO-AM and KSSX-FM.

Conrad Prebys Foundation Names Crystal Page as Communications Director

The Conrad Prebys Foundation, San Diego’s largest private foundation, has named Crystal Page as director of communications. A statement said Page will work with the foundation’s team to build a strong communications base for the organization and bridge the gap between nonprofits, businesses and local government.

Crystal Page

With 13 years of strategic communications experience, Page was previously chief of staff for District 3 San Diego County Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer.

Prior to working for the county, she served as deputy secretary of communications and external affairs for the California Labor & Workforce Development Agency. She also served as the communications director and housing policy workforce manager for the Service Employees International Union California State Council.

“I am honored to join The Conrad Prebys Foundation team to create an inclusive, equitable and dynamic future for all San Diegans,” said Page. “I believe targeted communication to our region about philanthropic opportunities can redefine how people and businesses contribute to charitable causes that can improve the San Diego region.”

“Crystal is an exceptionally talented and strategic communicator and the ideal person to lead this aspect of our work as she has a deep understanding of the community’s challenges and strengths, and is passionate about communications as a tool to promote positive social change,” said Grant Oliphant, CEO of the foundation.

“Our model of philanthropy goes well beyond making grants. It places a premium on smart, effective communications and transparency as we engage in dialogue with the community, share ideas, build momentum for different approaches and shape new narratives of possibility. She will add tremendous value to our work as we seek to make a real and lasting impact in San Diego.”

The foundation has assets exceeding $1 billion and annual grant-making of more than $50 million. Its focus includes visual and performing arts, health treatment, medical research and youth agency.

Fox Network Will Televise SDCCU Holiday Bowl

The Fox Network will broadcast the 2022 San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl on Wednesday, Dec. 28. The 15th ranked Oregon Ducks from the Pac-12 conference will play the North Carolina Tar Heels from the Atlantic Coast Conference at Petco Park.

Kickoff is 5 p.m. The game can be seen locally on KSWB-TV Fox5 San Diego.

Game announcers will be Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt with Jenny Taft as sideline reporter. The trio typically calls the Fox Sports “Big Noon Saturday Game of the Week.”

Johnson is Fox Sports’ lead college basketball and college football play-by-play announcer. Johnson and Klatt have called than 100 college football games together.

Klatt, a former record-setting University of Colorado quarterback, is among Fox Sports’ leading college football game analysts. He is the rare analyst who can lay claim to having been a professional in two major sports.

His college football career was initially delayed after he made a post-high school journey into professional baseball. Selected by the San Diego Padres in the 11th round of the 2000 Major League Baseball Amateur Draft, Klatt played two seasons in the club’s minor league system before retiring from the sport to pursue a career on the gridiron at CU.

In addition to football, Taft serves as moderator on the FS1 daily show “Skip and Shannon: Undisputed.”

The Holiday Bowl game has not been played for three years. The 2020 game was cancelled two months before its scheduled date over coronavirus concerns. The 2021 game, scheduled to be played at Petco Park, was cancelled on game-day, five hours before the scheduled 5 p.m. kickoff when the UCLA Bruins said in a statement the team would be “unable to participate in tonight’s game due to COVID-19 protocols.”

It will be the first-ever college football bowl game played at Petco Park. The grounds crew has been transforming the baseball diamond into a football field. SDCCU Stadium had been the host site of every previous game since its inception.

Following the conclusion of the game, the legendary KGB Sky Show will light up the sky with a massive fireworks display. The fireworks, the 45th time for the event, will celebrate the 50th anniversary of radio station KGB-FM, one of eight local stations operated by iHeartMedia San Diego.

Rick Griffin is a San Diego-based public relations and marketing consultant. His MarketInk column appears weekly on Mondays in Times of San Diego.