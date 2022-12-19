Sempra Energy headquarters in downtown San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake

San Diego-based Sempra has been named the highest-ranked utility on the Wall Street Journal’s Management Top 250 ranking for 2022, utility holding company officials announced Monday.

This is the fourth time the company has been named to the Management Top 250, measuring corporate effectiveness, and the second consecutive year Sempra has been ranked highest among industry peers in its category.

“This distinction reflects the concerted efforts of our 20,000 employees, who are unified by our mission to build the leading energy infrastructure company in North America,” said Jeffrey Martin, chairman and CEO of Sempra.

The Wall Street Journal assembled its rankings with the help of the Drucker Institute, a think tank based at Claremont Graduate University’s Drucker School of Management.

More than 900 companies were graded in five categories: customer satisfaction, employee engagement and development, innovation, social responsibility and financial strength.

“By continuing to invest in a high-performing culture and sustainable business practices, we expect to capture new opportunities and continue delivering long-term value for our shareholders and other stakeholders,” Martin said.

Sempra, the parent of San Diego Gas & Electric, employees supply energy to nearly 40 million consumers in California, Texas and Mexico.