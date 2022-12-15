East Harbor Island, slated for redevelopment. Photo credit: Screen shot, PortofSanDiego.org

A Topgolf venue proposed for East Harbor Island will move on to the environmental review phase following a vote by the Port of San Diego’s board.

Topgolf operates golf-themed restaurant, entertainment and party venues across the country.

The venues feature high-tech gaming, outdoor hitting bays, chef-driven menus, hand-crafted cocktails, music, corporate and social event spaces and more.

For the East Harbor Island location, Topgolf is proposing a three-story venue housing over 100 hitting bays with an event/stage area, outdoor patios and additional games and entertainment. Topgolf plans to contribute public infrastructure around the site such as parks and promenades.

Dan Malcolm, chair of the Board of Port Commissioners, described East Harbor Island as underutilized with “immense potential for enhanced recreation and visitor-serving amenities.”

“If ultimately approved and built, Topgolf would add to the wide variety of things to see, do, and experience on our San Diego Bay waterfront,” he said.

The company estimates it has 20 million customers at 85 locations around the world. It has four California venues and four in Arizona.

Environmental review will be performed in accordance with the California Environmental Quality Act. A document will be drafted and submitted for public review, which could take up to two years.

Construction could begin in 2025 but likely will happen later. In addition to environmental review, the timeline is dependent on various factors, including other board approvals, real estate negotiations and drafting and issuing of a Coastal Development Permit.

The proposed Topgolf venue is part of the Port’s efforts to redevelop an approximately 55-acre area of East Harbor Island.

The Port’s manages properties along the waterfront including 22 bayfront parks, three public boat launches, fishing and viewing piers, cargo and cruise terminals and other infrastructure.