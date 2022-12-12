5657 Copley Drive. Photo credit: Courtesy, CBRE

An 18,434-square-foot office building in Kearny Mesa has been sold to a private buyer for $7.5 million, a brokerage announced.

Matt Pourcho, Matt Harris, Anthony DeLorenzo and Bryan Johnson of CBRE’s Private Capital Partners represented the private seller in the transaction.

Todd Holley of VOIT represented the buyer, Aroga Real Estate LLC. The sale price amounts to $412 per sq. ft.

The two-story building, at 5657 Copley Drive, is fully leased to MRC, a document management company. Built in 2007 as MRC’s corporate headquarters, the building features a marble entryway, electric vehicle charging stations and 85 parking spots.

The property is located east of Interstate 805 and minutes from state Route 52.

Kearny Mesa continues to be one of the region’s top destinations for commercial activity, according to CBRE. In the third quarter, Central San Diego recorded a 10.4% office vacancy rate and asking lease rates at $3.40 a square foot.