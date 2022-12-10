A post office box in California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

The U.S. Postal Service reminded patrons that packages must be sent by Dec. 17 for regular ground or first-class service to get Christmas gifts delivered on time.

If you miss that deadline though, there’s hope – use Priority Mail through Dec. 19, and Priority Mail Express all the way up until Dec. 23.

In addition, select U.S. post offices will be open for the next two Sundays to accommodate the Christmas crush.

“We’re beginning to see a surge in customers shipping their Christmas packages,” U.S. Postal Service spokeswoman Mayra Elena-Hernandez said. “We’re holiday ready. We want to ensure that are customers are, too.”

That means some USPS locations in San Diego County will hold Sunday hours this weekend and Dec. 18, officials said.

The Main Post Office at 30777 Rancho California Road in Temecula also will be open both Sundays, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The offices are generally open weekdays and Saturdays. For more information, contact the USPS.

“We hope these extended hours will make it easier for our customers to ship out their packages to their friends and family across the nation,” Elena-Hernandez said.

Other measures the Postal Service has taken to speed deliveries this holiday include the hiring of 28,000 seasonal employees nationwide, the installation of new equipment at some locations and a redesign of the USPS transportation network.

– City News Service