9260 East Heaney Circle in Santee. Photo credit: Courtesy, Marcus & Millichap

A residential site on East Heaney Circle in Santee has been sold for $7.16 million, according to a local real estate broker.

The buyer, an individual/personal trust, was procured by Aaron Bove, senior managing director of investments in Marcus & Millichap’s San Diego Del Mar office. The seller, Responsible Residential, is an El Cajon-based residential development company focused on build-to-rent communities.

“We are very proud of our build-to-rent townhome community,” said Bryan Underwood, principal of Responsible Residential, who developed the project. “The most difficult part is getting the project to the finish line. We were thankful to partner with Aaron Bove, his team and Marcus and Millichap, to bring a quality buyer to the table.”

The property, located at 9260 East Heaney Circle, consists of 10 townhomes in three-story buildings. The two buildings at Carlton Oaks Townhomes are separated by a private road which provides access to each unit’s two-car garage.

The identical floor plans in each unit offer approximately 1,477 square-feet of living space.

