A Falck ambulance for San Diego. Courtesy of the company

The company that provides emergency medical services to San Diego announced it will offer $50,000 signing bonuses to recruit paramedics amid a nationwide shortage.

“Falck is aggressively recruiting paramedics to work in the city of San Diego, and this new bonus will strengthen our recruiting efforts and commitment to the people of San Diego,” said Jeff Behm, managing director of the company’s local operations.

The Danish company took over EMS operations from American Medical Response in November 2021 and has been criticized over response times.

But Falck officials have cited a widespread shortage of paramedics in the wake of the pandemic, with metropolitan and rural areas suffering alike. The shortage was exacerbated by the closure of paramedic training programs during COVID.

“The health and safety of all San Diegans is our top priority,” said Behm. “The new paramedics will be reinforcements for our current EMS professionals, who are dedicated to serving San Diego with immediate and professional emergency medical services.”

Falck is also offering a $10,000 bonus to employees who refer new full-time paramedics to work in San Diego.

The company is one of the largest providers of emergency services, employing more than 24,000 people worldwide.