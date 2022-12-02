A Union 76 gas pump in San Diego. Photo credit: Staff photo

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Friday for the 21st consecutive day, decreasing 4.6 cents to $4.894, its lowest amount since March 1.

The average price has decreased 54 times in 58 days since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, falling $1.541, including 3.8 cents Thursday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 24.4 cents less than one week ago and 64.7 cents lower than one month ago, but 23.9 cents more than one year ago.

The national average price dropped for the 23rd consecutive day, decreasing 2.2 cents to $3.448. It is 13 cents less than one week ago and 31.7 cents lower than one month ago, but 7 cents more than one year ago.

The national average price has dropped 35.7 cents over the past 23 days, including 2.5 cents Thursday. It is $1.568 lower than the record $5.016 set June 14.

“Despite a record number of Southern California travelers hitting the road for Thanksgiving, average pump prices have dropped below $5 a gallon for the first time since early March,” said Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.

“Oil Price Information Service reports a substantial drop in demand statewide and high unleaded gas inventories. This week Los Angeles wholesale gasoline prices reached their lowest level of 2022, and if that trend holds, we should see additional pump price reductions.”

The least expensive gas station prices are about $4.10 a gallon, “so it’s possible we will see stations charging less than $4 a gallon soon,” Shupe said.

–City News Service