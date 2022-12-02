4250 Pacific Highway. Photo credit: Courtesy, CBRE

Nine new leases have been signed at a recently renovated Pacific Highway property near two military sites.

The new leases cover 26,000 square feet. CBRE’s Dick Balestri and Cole Martinez represented the building owner, Casey Brown Company, in the transactions.

“This property has recently undergone dramatic improvements, which make it an ideal option for companies working alongside the U.S. Navy,” Balestri said. “Over the next decade, this area will transform itself, and this building is the first building block of that transformation.”

The following tenants have new leases: CaVU Consulting (6,000 square feet), Sellers and Associates (6,000 square feet), Bright Ideas (4,200 square feet), Xsite Engineering and Archive Storage (both 2,400 square feet), SalCo Electric (1,800 square feet) and J2E Technology, Rhino California and Sage CS (each 1,200 square feet).

The two-story office building was initially built in the 1980s. It was recently renovated, including a new exterior, paint, lighting, signage, new common areas and restrooms, repaved and striped parking lot and electronic car-charging stations.

Pacific Highway Plaza, at Barnett Avenue and Pacific Highway, sits across from NAVWAR, the U.S. Navy’s hub for information warfare systems command and north of the Marine Corps Recruit Depot.

The building has suites ranging in size from 1,200 to 20,000 square feet.

Including 4250 Pacific Highway, the Casey Brown Company’s portfolio offers a diverse list of repurposed properties. These include the former Wawanesa Insurance San Diego headquarters on Friars Road near San Diego State University’s West Campus and the new Snapdragon Stadium.

“Our company strives to find unpolished gems in San Diego,” said Casey Brown, the company’s principal. “The Pacific Highway Plaza was one of those. It required renovations, but now provides a great location for its tenants in an area that continues to develop.”