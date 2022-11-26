Gas pump. Photo credit: Alexander Nguyen

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Saturday for the 15th consecutive day, decreasing 2 cents to $5.118, its lowest amount since March 4.

The average price has decreased 48 times in 52 days since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, falling $1.317, including seven-tenths of a cent Friday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 21.5 cents less than one week ago and 57.4 cents lower than one month ago, but 45 cents more than one year ago.

The lowest-priced gas stations in Southern California are now charging less than $4.40 a gallon, according to Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.

The national average price dropped for the 17th consecutive day, decreasing 1.2 cents to $3.566. It is 11.8 cents less than one week ago and 19.8 cents lower than one month ago, but 16.9 cents more than one year ago. The national average price has dropped 23.9 cents over the past 17 days, including eight-tenths of a cent Friday. It is $1.45 lower than the record $5.016 set June 14.

–City News Service