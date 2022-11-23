Black Friday shopping at Walmart. File photo courtesy of Walmart

Shopping Black Friday sales? You are so not alone – 66 million shoppers are heading out to stores, while 88 million plan to head online to find deals.

WalletHub surveyed nearly 4,000 deals from 16 of the biggest U.S. retailers to find which ones offer the biggest discounts in product categories from appliances to toys.

Here’s their overall findings, with a long-term brand – not Amazon – in the lead:

While JCPenney sets the pace with the overall highest discount – way up from their 2021 discount of 57.6% – Costco has the lowest at 16.80%, WalletHub found. The overall average discount for Black Friday is 37%. Shoppers should aim for this discount or higher to avoid traps, the experts advised.

And in what departments should you spend your hard-earned money? Aim for tops, not tables.

That’s because the “apparel and accessories” category has one of the biggest shares of discounted items, 21.09% of all offers, whereas the “furniture” category has just a mini discount at 3.73 percent.

Here’s the places to head for that item you (or your loved ones) most desire (we excluded stores without a San Diego connection and noted discounts of more than 50%).

Apparel: JCPenney (59%), Walmart, Macy’s

Computers and phones: JCPenney (57%), Office Depot, Lenovo

Electronics: Macy’s (50%), JCPenney, Kohl’s

Packaged goods: Walmart (51%), Macy’s, Kohl’s

Toys: Kohl’s, Amazon, Target

Appliances: JCPenney (58%), Big Lots, Kohl’s

Furniture: Office Depot (52%), Target, Amazon

Jewelry: Kohl’s (76%), JCPenney, Macy’s

Another WalletHub finding? Those in greater San Diego County don’t remotely plan to spend as much for the holidays as in other communities across the nation. The site ranked the top spenders and Carlsbad came in 74th, with plans to spend $1,723 for the season. San Diego followed in 85th, at $1,648.