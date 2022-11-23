La Mesa Chevon station owner David Hallak pumps gas for a customer needing help. Photo by Chris Stone

David Hallak says he’s losing $5,000 to $7,000 a day, but deep inside it “feels really good.”

Hallak, owner of a Chevron station in La Mesa, is lowering the price of his 87 octane unleaded gas to $3.99 a gallon for three days, fueling smiles at the pump.

“We are giving back to our customers,” Hallak said Wednesday at his station at 5600 Baltimore Drive (at Lake Murray Boulevard).

“We are in the spirit of Thanksgiving — giving back. And that makes us feel good,” the owner said.

The lowered price is good through 9 p.m. Wednesday and from 7 a.m. til 7 p.m. Thanksgiving. He started the reduction on Tuesday.

The cash price for unleaded is $3.99, but 4.19 for credit purchases. Plus unleaded is selling for $4.39, and premium is $4.59. Before Tuesday, he was selling unleaded for $4.99. The average price of gas in San Diego is $5.19.

La Mesa Chevon station owner drops gas price for three days. Photo by Chris Stone

“That’s a godsend,” said customer Howard Foster, who traveled from the Bay Ridge area to buy the cheaper gas. “God will bless him for giving back to the community. And I think that in this time of the year and the time of what’s going on, we need to have more people to be like him.”

Foster calculates that he saved $20-$25 on his purchase of a full tank and said, “And I’m going to pay it forward,” something like make a homeless person’s life “a little bit better.”

While pumping gas, Julie Hodges said: “I just think it’s a wonderful thing what they’re doing for people, and I applaud them for doing so.

Hodges, who lives in the area, added: “It’s really good what they’re doing for the economy that we’re living in. Yeah, this is what it should be.”

La Mesa Chevon station owner drops gas price for three days. Photo by Chris Stone

Hodges said gas prices are a huge problem, especially for students and seniors.

This isn’t the first time Hallak has lowered prices. At some point, he lowered prices to 99 cents and $1.99.

“Back in the days, we gave away free gas to firefighters when we had the big fires up north,” he said.

“We’re doing our best to help people out and be part of the community,” he said. “They’ve been with us for the last 20 years.”