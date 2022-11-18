Pizza Guys pies. Photo credit: PizzaGuysOfficial, via Facebook

Pizza Guys expanded its California presence this week, opening its first San Diego location, in Pacific Beach.

The new store, located at 1975 Garnet Ave., Suite B, opened Thursday and will be operated by local entrepreneur Behzad Kazemi.

The Sacramento-based pizza chain hopes to add more locations in the area in the near future.

With previous experience running a business, Kazemi was initially attracted to the Pizza Guys brand after seeing its rapid growth. After he met with the Pizza Guys team, he liked that they provided hands-on guidance to ensure success.

“I’m excited to bring the first Pizza Guys location to San Diego,” Kazemi said. “Working with a brand that focuses on high-quality ingredients and customer service is sure to become a great addition to the community.”

Pizza Guys, founded in 1986, makes their dough from scratch daily and use a “secret blend of herbs, spices and vine-ripened tomatoes grown in Central California” for their sauce. The brand is seeking partnerships with pizza lovers and customer-oriented business people.

“We’re happy to finally announce the opening of a San Diego location with the help of Behzad,” said Pizza Guys CEO and founder Shahpour Nejad. “We can’t wait for the San Diego community to be able to enjoy Pizza Guys’ delicious food and superior customer service.”

Pizza Guys has been franchising since 1994, and currently has more than 80 stores in three states. Other Southern California stores are in Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.