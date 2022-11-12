A Union 76 gas pump in San Diego. Photo credit: Staff photo

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County fell 1.1 cents Saturday to $5.494.

The average price is 1.3 cents less than one week ago and 75.9 cents less than one month ago, but 89.8 cents higher than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service.

“We are two weeks away from Thanksgiving, one of the busiest holidays for road trips, and also Southern California refineries are now emphasizing production of diesel over gasoline because of diesel shortages, so price declines may pause,” said Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.

The national average price dropped 1.1 cents to $3.783. It is 1.4 cents less than one week ago and 13.9 cents less than one month ago, but 36.7 cents higher than one year ago. The national average price is $1.233 lower than the record of $5.016 set June 14.

–City News Service