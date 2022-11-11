A car is shown at a gas station near the San Diego State University campus.. Photo by Megan Wood via inewsource

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose three-tenths of a cent Friday to $5.505, one day after dropping two-tenths of a cent.

The average price is the same as one week ago, 79.1 cents lower than one month ago, and 92.8 cents higher than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service.

The national average price dropped nine-tenths of a cent to $3.794, one day after falling two-tenths of a cent. It is two-tenths of a cent more than one week ago, 12.9 cents less than one month ago, and 37.7 cents higher than one year ago. The national average price is $1.222 lower than the record of $5.016 set June 14.

–City News Service