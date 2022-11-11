Aerial view of commercial site at 202-208 Greenfield Drive and 1308 Magnolia Ave. in El Cajon that sold last year. Photo credit: Courtesy, Commercial Asset Advisors

The Greater San Diego Association of Realtors said Friday that it received a high-level accreditation from the National Association of Realtors.

According to a news release, the “Diamond” Commercial Services Accreditation means the association “demonstrated that it met more than 40 benchmarks – key commercial services and member engagement activities – during the past year.”

“We are honored to have received this coveted award from NAR which recognizes outstanding performance in carrying out commercial real estate programs,” said Mike Mercurio, CEO of the Greater San Diego Association of Realtors.

He noted that this is first time SDAR has received the Diamond Award, calling it “the highest possible achievement.”

According to SDAR, the accreditation “is designed to assist Realtor associations to develop commercial services, and recruit and retain commercial members in their market, and to acknowledge a commitment to providing commercial services and engaging commercial real estate members.”

The national Realtor Conference and Expo was held in Orlando, Fla.

SDAR officials said their group, via its affiliation with the Commercial Real Estate Alliance of San Diego, also was recognized for:

informative tours of new local developments for members;

hosting “Commercial Connections,” a live panel of developers, brokers and analysts focusing on downtown projects;

building relationships with commercial groups, including the American Institute of Architects;

conducting 10 education courses on various commercial real estate topics, and

presenting a video, “Commercial Scoop,” on various industry sectors, including industrial, commercial and multifamily residential development.

– City News Service