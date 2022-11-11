A display in the Life is Good store set to open in La Jolla. Photo credit: Courtesy, Life is Good company

Life is Good, a retailer out of Boston, has a new storefront in La Jolla, the first store in California for the clothing and accessories brand.

Designers wanted to “embrace the SoCal vibes” when designing the 1,600-square-foot space, so the store, in the Village, boasts murals painted by a North Park company, Pandr Design Co.

La Jolla, the company said, after a search through a range of communities, “felt like a natural fit for the brand” and inspired some custom La Jolla apparel.

“When we thought about opening a new storefront, Girard Avenue in La Jolla felt like the perfect home for Life is Good,” said Tom Hassell, company president. “This new location and collection of custom La Jolla tees blend our optimistic energy and love for the outdoors with the laid-back nature of the California coast.”

The Life is Good store opens Saturday at 10 a.m. at 7927 Girard Ave. in La Jolla. The store will be open daily until 6 p.m.

Everything in-store will be 25% off, and there will be a gift with purchase for the first 50 customers. Brand ambassadors will attend and there will be a raffle.

In addition, Life is Good is hiring for the La Jolla new location.

The company donates 10% of annual net profits to The Life is Good Playmaker Project, helping more than a million kids in need each year.