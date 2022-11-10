635-675 Front St. in El Cajon. Photo credit: Courtesy, CBRE

A 23,199-square-foot industrial building in El Cajon has been sold to Orange County investors for $6 million.

Matt Pourcho, Matt Harris, Anthony DeLorenzo and Bryan Johnson of CBRE’s Private Capital Partners represented the seller, Chris Nelson, with Wavy Properties LLC and Royal Estate Development LLC, in the off-market transaction.

Samnani Holdings LLC in Laguna Niguel bought the property, located at 635-675 Front St.

The multi-tenant building is fully leased. Each of the five suites is, on average, 4,640 square feet. Originally built in 1974, upgrades in 2021 improved the parking lot, building exterior, roof and individual suites.

Pourcho, a CBRE executive vice president, called the sale “a nice mark-to-market opportunity for the buyer.”

The property sits on 1.08 acres east of Interstate 8 and is accessible only via Front Street.