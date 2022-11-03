The 2022 Capitol of Craft IPA, a collaboration between eight local breweries, to be released Friday for San Diego Beer Week. Photo credit: sdbeer.com

Raise a glass virtually, but then head to Guild Fest in person Saturday as San Diego Beer Week again hosts its signature event following its pandemic pause.

A virtual kick-off toast for the 14th annual Beer Week takes place Friday at several local breweries at 7 p.m. Share in the fun by posting photos or videos of toasts on social media using the hashtags #SDBeerWeek, #SDBW and #SDBeer.

But Guild Fest, the official opening event for the celebration of the local independent craft beer scene, is at 1 p.m. Saturday at Surf Sports Park in Del Mar. More than 2,000 beer enthusiasts attended in 2019, the last time the San Diego Brewers Guild held the event.

Admission starts at $55 for unlimited samples from more than 60 breweries. Participants include 3 Punk Ales from Chula Vista, Blue Fire Brewing in San Marcos, Helia Brewing Co. from Vista and the Jamul Brewing Co., along with craft beer stalwarts such as Coronado Brewing Co., Eppig and Ballast Point.

The festivities conclude with the Beer Garden at The Lodge at Torrey Pines’ Arroyo Terrace, featuring craft beer pairings with menus from local restaurants. Tickets for the event, at noon Nov. 13, cost $145.

But in between there’s so much more. Individual breweries will host events and have beer specials throughout Beer Week.

Specials include beer releases, from brewers like Rip Current Brewing, Rouleur Brewing in Carlsbad and Pure Project. Meanwhile, multiple sites throughout the county will host nights featuring panels, collaborations, food pairings, trivia and more.