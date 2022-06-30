Gas pump. Photo credit: Alexander Nguyen

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County decreased 1.1 cents to $6.253, extending the streak of dropping prices to 15 days.

The average price has dropped 12 cents over the past 15 days, including two-tenths of a cent Wednesday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. The streak of decreases follows a run of 19 increases in 20 days totaling 35.5 cents.

The average price is 5.2 cents less than one week ago but 17.8 cents more than one month ago and $1.99 higher than one year ago.

The national average price dropped for the 16th consecutive day following an 18-day streak of increases, decreasing 1.1 cents to $4.857. It has dropped 15.9 cents over the past 16 days.

The national average price rose 41.5 cents during the 18-day streak of increases. It is 8.3 cents less than one week ago but 23.8 cents more than one month ago and $1.739 higher than one year ago.

–City News Service