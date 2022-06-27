A rendering of The Lindley in Little Italy. Courtesy of Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, a Philadelphia-based housing developer, has broken ground for a 37-story, 422-unit apartment tower on the edge of Little Italy in downtown San Diego.

The company said the 800,000-square-foot project at Columbia and Ash streets will be its flagship multi-family development in California.

“The Lindley proudly announces our firm’s arrival to the thriving San Diego market,” said Charles Elliott, president of Toll Brothers Apartment Living. “This project will represent the very best of what Toll Brothers Apartment Living can build, and as one of our flagship properties, it will embody a new standard of luxury development in this city.”

The building, designed by San Diego’s Joseph Wong Design Associates, will feature studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans, as well as penthouse and townhouse residences. All residences will have private balconies, with four of the townhouses featuring additional private rooftop patios.

Amenities will include an outdoor pool and spa on the 7th floor, a rooftop lounge and sky deck, and a parking garage with capacity for 222 electric-vehicle charging stations.

The tower does not include affordable housing, but the company will finance construction of 42 affordable units elsewhere in downtown San Diego.

Site development began earlier this year and opening is expected in late 2024.