700 Garden View Court in Encinitas. Photo credit: Courtesy, Cushman & Wakefield

Two medical office condo suites in Encinitas have sold for a combined total of nearly $3 million, according to a real estate firm.

Originally a single unit, the suites are located adjacent to one another in a freestanding building at 700 Garden View Court and were sold separately.

Local doctors acquired both suites in the building, near North Coast Health Center.

G&S Garden View LLC bought Suite #206, at 2,007 square feet, for approximately $1.3 million. AIRA Enterprises Inc. acquired Suite #208, at 2,385 square feet, for $1.56 million.

Brooks Campbell and Peter Curry with Cushman & Wakefield’s Private Capital Group in San Diego represented the same seller, Grace Partners LLC, in the transactions.

“San Diego remains a highly desirable market for medical/healthcare use and these condo suites, which are near key healthcare centers, provided a great opportunity for these practitioners to position themselves in a strategic location while also owning their real estate,” Campbell said.

He also noted the seller’s recognition of “the opportunity in dividing the unit” as a key to the sales of the units.

