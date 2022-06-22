A technician installs a Viasat satellite dish at a home. Image from company video

Carlsbad-based Viasat announced Wednesday a new high-speed satellite internet service for many U.S. markets, including San Diego.

The company’s “New Choice” service offers download speeds of 25 to 150 megabits per second with plans starting at $49.95 per month.

Viasat said the new service will support people seeking to move to suburban and rural locations without other high-speed Internet service.

“We are introducing a new satellite internet experience to help meet the evolving needs of residential consumers,” said Steven Mesnick, general manager of U.S. broadband at the company. “By optimizing our satellite network, we expect to deliver more data at faster speeds, more consistently.”

“Our new service plans demonstrate a technological achievement that we are proud of: delivering 100 times the speed compared to the first service plans we offered when we entered the residential internet market ten years ago with the launch of ViaSat-1,” Mesnick said.

The service requires a satellite dish that is 30 inches wide and 28 inches high that can be mounted on a roof, outside wall or pole.

The company has a fleet of eight operational and planned satellites and serves the airline industry, other commercial customers and governments.