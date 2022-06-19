A Southwest Airlines plane approaches to land at San Diego International Airport. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A nationwide flare up of flight cancellations this weekend affected several Southern California airports, including San Diego International.

According to the tracking site FlightAware.com, 17 flights had been canceled out of San Diego in the last 24 hours leading up to about 6:20 p.m. Sunday.

The airport website listed several delayed and canceled flights Sunday, including a range of airlines – Alaska, Delta, Frontier and Southwest.

For Los Angeles International Airport, the site listed 40 scrapped flights and 153 delays.

John Wayne Airport in Orange County had five cancellations and 33 delayed flights. Hollywood/Burbank Airport had no cancellations, but 18 delays, while Long Beach Airport had no cancellations and 13 delays.

FlightAware reported 860 canceled flights into or out of the U.S. on Saturday and 833 on Sunday.

The cancellations are being blamed on staffing shortages at the airlines.

– City News Service and staff reports