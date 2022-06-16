Cruise ships at the Port of San Diego. Photo courtesy of the port

The Port of San Diego was named the world’s best cruise port in the 10th annual reader survey by Global Traveler Magazine.

San Diego was followed by Miami, Port Canaveral and Port Everglades, with Cozumel rounding out the top five.

The ranking in the Philadelphia-based magazine’s 2022 Leisure Lifestyle Awards is based on a five-month survey of readers with open-ended questions on multiple categories. The survey was distributed in the magazine, by direct mail, online and in email.

“We are honored to be voted the top cruise port in the world,” said port Board Chairman Dan Malcolm. “Cruise passengers going ashore in San Diego have so many options for exploration, discovery and delight within the immediate area of our cruise terminals.”

The port’s two cruise ship terminals on the B Street and Broadway piers are a short walk from many city attractions, including museums, restaurants, hotels and historic neighborhoods.

The port welcomed approximately 100 cruises during the September to May season just ended and anticipates over 130 for the next season.

To plan a cruise out of the Port of San Diego, go to portofsandiego.org/cruise.