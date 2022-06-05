A car is shown at a gas station near the San Diego State University campus. Photo by Megan Wood via inewsource

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose to a record high Sunday for the ninth consecutive day, increasing 2.1 cents to $6.25.

The average price has increased for 10 straight days, rising 22.2 cents, including 4.5 cents Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 18.2 cents higher than one week ago, 44.3 cents more than one month ago and $2.041 greater than one year ago.

The average price has risen $1.484 since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 “sent shock waves through the oil market that have kept oil costs elevated,” said Andrew Gross, an AAA national public relations manager.

Crude oil costs account for slightly more than half of the pump price, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

The rest of the price includes the other components of gasoline, production costs, distribution costs, overhead costs for all involved in production, distribution and sales, taxes and carbon offset fees in California paid by the refineries.

The national average price rose 2.9 cents to a record $4.848, its ninth consecutive record.

High demand for travel heading into summer and continued concerns about global and local supply of gasoline will continue to put upward pressure on pump prices, according to Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.

City News Service contributed to this article.