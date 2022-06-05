A screenshot from a recent Fox 5 digital newscast.

KSWB-TV Fox 5 San Diego has launched a new live, weekend morning, half-hour, digital-exclusive newscast available only on the station’s website, Facebook page and YouTube channel. It’s believed the live digital newscast is the first of its kind in the San Diego market.

The newscast, called “Fox 5 News Now,” airs from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Content includes the biggest stories from overnight and the past week. The host is Matt Meyer, a Fox 5 digital reporter.

A Fox 5 statement said, “What makes ‘News Now’ unique is the ability of the host to engage directly with users in an unprecedented way. Answering viewer questions and responding to comments in real-time results in organic, user-guided content and discussions that are not available on more traditional, televised newscasts.”

“When hosting ‘Fox 5 News Now,’ I try to make viewers feel like a friend or an acquaintance is catching them up on the biggest news stories over a cup of coffee,” said Meyer. “It’s a unique challenge guiding the show around user comments in real-time, but I genuinely care what our audience is interested in, and that helps me deliver content that is relevant and engaging.”

“Our goal for ‘News Now’ is to meet San Diegans where they are,” said Christy Simeral, Fox 5 digital content manager. “The modernized newscast format not only gets viewers caught up on the day’s headlines from the palm of their hand but also makes consuming news an interactive experience. The viewer, traditionally only the consumer, can also be an active participant.”

Barry Jagoda, Jimmy Carter’s TV Advisor, Signing Memoir Book

La Jolla resident Barry Jagoda will discuss presidential politics, the upcoming 2022 mid-term elections and his recently released memoir book, “Journeys with Jimmy Cater and Other Adventures in Media,” starting at 7 p.m., Saturday, June 11, at D.G. Wills Books, 7461 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The public is invited to attend.

Barry Jagoda

Jagoda, 78, has worked for 55 years in journalism and public and marketing communications. He still consults for political campaigns and high-technology companies. He also is a contributing columnist to Times of San Diego.

In 1976, Jagoda coached Georgia governor Jimmy Carter for his presidential debates against incumbent U.S. President Gerald Ford. Jagoda later served in the Carter administration as a special assistant in the White House.

After leaving the White House in 1979, Jagoda worked as director of public relations for George Washington University; director of communications for IMPAC, a productivity consulting firm; and communications director forUC San Diego.

Prior to working in politics, Jagoda worked as a writer and producer for NBC News and CBS News, winning Emmy Awards for coverage of the first man on the moon and the Watergate scandal.

For more book-signing event information, call (858) 456-1800, or visit www.dgwillsbooks.com.

Red Door Interactive Moves to Sherman Heights

Marketing agency Red Door Interactive has relocated its San Diego headquarters from Diamond View Tower at Petco Park to a three-building, 13,000-square-foot campus at 2436-2450 Market St. in San Diego’s historic Sherman Heights neighborhood.

The campus with gated parting and an electric vehicle charging station features a variety of collaboration hubs, eight outdoor patio spaces, an urban garden and state-of-the-art technology for interactive video conferencing, as well as panoramic views of Downtown San Diego.

Red Door’s relocation process started in January 2020 with the purchase of the quarter-acre site for $3.2 million. Move in was originally scheduled for April 2021, but a variety of COVID hurdles caused construction delays, according to Reid Carr, Red Door CEO and co-founder.

“It was scheduled to open in April 2021, to line-up with our lease expiration at Diamond View,” Carr told Times of San Diego. “The extra year of construction was a combination of factors, though most of which was related to the complexities of executing this project amidst COVID.”

The opening of the agency’s new Sherman Heights office was recently celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony touted by the San Diego Regional Economic Development Corp. and city officials. The site is one of the city’s 35 federally designated opportunity zones.

“We’re excited to bring our diverse team of talented, creative minds to this neighborhood,” said Carr. “This is not only a place of work for us, but a home for the work we do as a collective. We built this campus with an eye toward the future of work, along with the ability to reflect some of the best San Diego has to offer, outdoor spaces, accessibility and the spirit of its unique neighborhoods.”

A majority of Red Door’s 95 employees work in San Diego and Denver. Carr said other employees work remotely in Tennessee, Massachusetts, Washington, Texas, Mexico and the Philippines. The agency opened in 2002 with four employees.

‘Jim Rome Show’ Now Airing on Mightier 1090 ESPN Radio

Nationally syndicated sports talk-show host Jim Rome has returned to the San Diego radio airwaves on XEPRS 1090-AM, The Mightier 1090 ESPN Radio. “The Jim Rome Show” airs weekdays from noon to 3 p.m.

Rome had been off the air in San Diego since February, when he was dropped by KLSD-AM XTRA 1360, operated by iHeart San Diego. Rome’s show, based in Los Angeles, is considered the longest running nationally syndicated sports talk program in America.

Rome started his radio sports talk-show career as a student at UC Santa Barbara’s KCSB-FM. Following his 1987 graduation, Rome began his professional career at KTMS in Santa Barbara. In late 1990, he moved to San Diego to become a weeknight host at San Diego’s XTRA Sports 690-AM, the predecessor to The Mightier 1090.

Jim Rome

Early on, Rome called his show “The Jungle.” The show became nationally syndicated in 1996, and eventually become known as “The Jim Rome Show.” Distributed by CBS Sports Radio, the show is currently heard on more than 300 stations in North America. In 2019, Rome was inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame.

“You know the saying, ‘You can never go home again.’ Lie. You can and I am,” said Rome in a statement. “And, I am hyped beyond belief for the opportunity. San Diego is where The Jungle really took hold. It’s where I met my wife and where I experienced some of the greatest moments in my entire life. There is no better town, no better market and you absolutely can go home.”

“If there’s any market where The Jim Rome Show belongs in the country, it’s right here where it all started in San Diego and Southern California,” said Bill Hagen, The Mightier 1090 ESPN Radio station operator. “When it comes to Jim Rome, you’re talking about one of the most iconic hosts in sports talk radio history. And, for Clones throughout Southern California, there’s no better fit for The Jim Rome Show than right here at The Mightier 1090 ESPN Radio.”

Rome’s loyal fans are known as Clones. During his three-hour show, Rome offers his highly opinionated views on the day’s latest sports headlines, although his candidness, honestly and relentlessness can be confrontational at times.

Perhaps the most respected voice in the world of sports broadcasting, Rome is considered a leading opinion-maker in his generation. Known for his candid rapid-fire dialogue, Rome has established himself as the top choice of athletes and fans for sports news and commentary beyond the scoreboard.

In 2013, Rome signed a multi-year agreement with CBS contributing across a variety of platforms. Along with his weekday half-hour show on CBS Sports Network, he provides commentary and coverage for CBS Sports and CBSSports.com. In addition, Rome hosts an entertainment and sports talk series for Showtime.

Rome’s current net worth, according some news reports, is a staggering $90 million, making him perhaps the richest sports commentator in the world. His yearly salary is reported to be $30 million.

Rome’s ESPN program, “Rome Is Burning,” signed off in January 2012 after airing for six years. He also previously served as host of the popular program “The Last Word with Jim Rome,” broadcast nightly on Fox Sports Net, for five years. Prior to that, he spent a two-year stint hosting ESPN2’s “Talk2,” a nightly one-hour interview show.

The Mightier 1090’s noon-to-3 p.m. time slot, now with The Jim Rome Show, was previously filled by The Arash Markazi Show (noon-to-1 p.m.) and “Coast to Coast with Scott Ferrall” (1-to-3 p.m.). Both shows have moved to weeknight timeslots, including 7-to-8 p.m. for Markazi and 8-to-9 p.m. for Ferrall.

Rick Griffin is a San Diego-based public relations and marketing consultant. His MarketInk column appears weekly on Mondays in Times of San Diego.