The Society community in Mission Valley on Del Sol Drive. Photo credit: Courtesy, Holland Partner Group

A Mission Valley resort-inspired community has opened leasing for 240 new residences in the community’s third building, developers have announced.

The seven-story site, named Margo, is part of the Society community, which opened in 2020. It includes the Felix and Bradbury buildings, all designed in a mid-century style.

The Society is leasing units in Margo along with the other two buildings.

Margo brings the community’s current unit total to 695, with future plans from the developer, Holland Partner Group, to expand to a fourth mid-rise building in 2023. That would bring the Society’s total number of units to about 840, making it San Diego’s largest multifamily community.

The developers planned the site with “California’s golden era” in mind. The Margo building features a fitness studio, pet spa, clubroom with an outdoor lounge and pool, bike and surfboard storage and private meeting and co-working office spaces.

Available units range from one to three bedrooms. Interior highlights include designer finishes such as stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, vinyl plank flooring and polished chrome fixtures.

Developers call the community “perfect for young professionals looking to experience true resort living in San Diego.” Residents also will have access to amenities at the nearby Town & Country hotel, with discounts at the hotel’s restaurants and bars.

“Mission Valley is one of San Diego’s fastest-growing neighborhoods, and The Society is located right in the heart of it all,” said Amber Anderson, president at Holland Partner Group.

For more than 20 years, Holland has developed residences in California and the West, including properties in Washington, Arizona, Colorado and Oregon.