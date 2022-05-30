3081-3085 Madison St., Carlsbad. Photo credit: Courtesy, Commercial Asset Advisors

A North County mixed-use property near Carlsbad Village has been sold for $3.53 million, a commercial real estate broker announced.

The 4,650-square-foot building, zoned for office and multifamily use, is located at 3081-3085 Madison St.

Mike Conger and Austin Fellows of Commercial Asset Advisors represented the seller, Michael Kay Gusky. Erik Anderson of Northmarq represented the buyer, Virginia Capital LLC.

“CAA was able to find the right buyer to own and invest in this desirable property,” Fellows said.

The firm has represented multiple buyers and sellers in the city and suburban San Diego County on transactions that include retail and industrial sites, along with new development.