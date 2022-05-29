A car is shown at a gas station near the San Diego State University campus. Photo by Megan Wood via inewsource

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Sunday to a record for the second consecutive day, increasing 2.2 cents to $6.068, one day after increasing 2.7 cents.

The average price is 4.2 cents higher than one week ago, 31.2 cents more than one month ago and $1.883 more than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price has risen $1.312 since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 “sent shock waves through the oil market that have kept oil costs elevated,” said Andrew Gross, an AAA national public relations manager.

Crude oil costs account for slightly more than half of the pump price, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

The rest of the price includes the other components of gasoline, production costs, distribution costs, overhead costs for all involved in production, distribution and sales, taxes and carbon offset fees in California paid by the refineries.

The national average price rose nine-tenths of a cent to a record $4.61. The national average has set records 17 of the past 20 days.

City News Service contributed to this article.