Chelsey Kamen

Intesa Communications Group, a San Diego-based strategic communications and government relations firm, has hired Chelsey Kamen as a senior account public relations manager. In her role, Kamen will lead communications strategies, media relations outreach and support the boutique firm’s roster of clients.

Previously, Kamen was the marketing manager at the Salvador Dali Museum, a St. Petersburg, FL, art museum dedicated to the works of the famous surrealist artist. She contributed to record-breaking growth for the museum, bringing brand value and sales through full-funnel, integrated marketing strategies, advertising campaigns and PR strategies, Intesa said.

Kamen, an artist, is founder of Chelsey Kamen Art and works from a studio in Mission Hills. Her artwork has been featured in galleries and retailers, including Crate & Barrel and Pottery Barn.

She has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of South Florida and an MBA in innovation and entrepreneurship from Point Loma Nazarene University. She also has studied at the Université Paris Dauphine in France and the Santa Reparata International School of Art in Italy.

“Chelsey is an artistic and creative dynamo who brings a unique skillset, fresh perspective and engaging storytelling expertise to our growing team,” said Margie Newman, Intesa founding partner. “We are thrilled to welcome Chelsey into the Intesa family and look forward to infusing her talent, passion and energy into San Diego’s widely-acclaimed arts and museum community as well as benefitting our treasured local and national clients.”

RJS Law Firm Donates Billboards to Nonprofits

RJS Law, a San Diego law firm, recently donated billboard advertising to four San Diego-area nonprofits.

A billboard donated to the Girls Scouts.

The free advertising space was given to: Noah Homes, which provides residential care for adults with developmental disabilities; Curebound, which supports cancer research; Walden Family Services, supporter of children living in foster care; and Girl Scouts San Diego, a worldwide organization that builds girls of courage, confidence and character.

An RJS Law statement said, “Our firm is devoted to giving back, which is one of our core firm values. We are honored and grateful to help serve these charitable organizations that have made such a big contribution to a community we love.”

RSJ Law specializes in IRS tax disputes, California tax matters, estate planning, trust administration, probate litigation, bankruptcy and criminal-DUI.

Gestalt Brand Lab Named Agency of Record for Artist Johnathan Schultz

Gestalt Brand Lab, a San Diego branding and marketing agency, has been named agency of record for artist Johnathan Schultz.

Gestalt will redesign all aspects of Schultz’ business, including logo and brand guidelines, website, social channels, print advertising and gallery space for a new showroom in Miami.

According to a Gestalt statement, Schultz is known for one-of-a-kind installations using precious materials, gemstones and cultural iconography. In addition, he is known for his “Infinity Series,” consisting of abstract three-dimensional pieces with multiple layers of precious metals, including gold or platinum. Schultz also created custom handprints for 2021 Oscar award nominees.

“Gestalt really dove deep into my artistic vision, working holistically to bring my brand to life with clarity and meaning previously lacking,” said Schultz. “The resulting rebrand perfectly aligns with my work in the luxury art space.”

IABC San Diego Hosts Happy-Hour Mixer

The International Association of Business Communicators San Diego chapter will host a happy-hour, networking mixer from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25 at Cutwater Spirits, 9750 Distribution Avenue. Admission is free for members, $10 for non-members. Entry fee includes one drink ticket and appetizers.

At the mixer, IABC San Diego board of directors will be introduced and information will be shared about available board positions for the upcoming board year beginning July 1.

Rick Griffin is a San Diego-based public relations and marketing consultant. His MarketInk column appears weekly on Mondays in Times of San Diego.