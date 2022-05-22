Telemundo 20, KUAN’s website. Photo credit: Screen shot, telemundo20.com/

KUAN San Diego received honors as the best 60-minute newscast in the small market category at the 72nd annual Golden Mike Awards, organizers announced Sunday.

The station, also known as Telemundo 20 and owned by NBCUniversal, broadcasts the Spanish-language Telemundo network in the region.

The awards, presented by the Radio and Television News Association of Southern California, took place Saturday at the Hilton in Universal City.

In other small market category awards, KESQ Palm Springs won for best 30-minute newscast, and KCLU Thousand Oaks/Santa Barbara won for best radio newscast under 15 minutes.

In the large market category, KTTV Los Angeles won for the best 30- minute and best 60-minute television newscast. Spectrum News 1 took the award for best daytime television newscast.

On the radio side, KNX Los Angeles won best newscast over 15 minutes. KFI Los Angeles won best newscast under 15 minutes,

In addition, the RTNA returned to a live show after the pandemic led to a virtual program in 2021.

– City News Service