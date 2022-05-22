A car is shown at a gas station near the San Diego State University campus. Photo by Megan Wood via inewsource

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose two-tenths of a cent Sunday to a record $6.026, one day after increasing one-tenth of a cent.

The average price is 7.7 cents more than one week ago, 28.6 cents higher than one month ago and $1.865 greater than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

A run of 16 increases in 17 days totaling 24.4 cents ended Friday when the average price was unchanged.

The national average price was unchanged for the second consecutive day, remaining at $4.593 after rising to records 11 consecutive days.

City News Service contributed to this article.