Foxhill, the Copley family’s former estate in La Jolla. Courtesy of Willis Allen Real Estate

Foxhill, the Copley family home on Country Club Drive in La Jolla, is on the market again, this time for $49 million.

The 10-bedrom, 14-bath, 20,000-square-foot residence features polished marble halls, classical detailing and large windows with ocean views.

There is a pool, racquetball court, pickleball court and walking trails throughout the 30-acre property.

It is said to be the largest contiguous residential property in La Jolla, with two additional developable lots.

Copley Press publisher James Copley and his wife, Helen, publishers of the San Diego Union and Tribune, lived there. Their son, the late David Copley, resided in the home after his parents’ death.

The home was also owned and renovated by former newspaper publisher Doug Manchester.