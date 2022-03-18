Gas pump. Photo credit: Alexander Nguyen

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Friday for the 24th consecutive day, increasing 1.9 cents to a record $5.839.

The average price has risen $1.095 during the streak, including 1.5 cents Thursday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 10.5 cents more than one week ago, $1.099 higher than one month ago and $1.925 greater than one year ago.

“The Torrance PBF refinery is having issues restarting a key unit that went offline after a March 6 power outage and that supply issue is continuing to put upward pressure on gas prices locally,” said Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.

The price has risen 6.7 cents over the past three days after increasing by nine-tenths of a cent the previous two days.

–City News Service, Inc.