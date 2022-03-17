A hiring interview at a job fair. Photo via Wikimedia Commons

Need a job?

To help young San Diegans find employment and get their careers off to a positive start, the city of San Diego is teaming up with area nonprofits to host a three-part series of career and employment opportunities.

The series of events includes:

Job-Readiness Workshop (March 22, 10 a.m.-Noon) – A virtual workshop held via Zoom, in collaboration with SBCS and Second Chance, to provide resume-building and other helpful tips to prepare youth for employment. Youth ages 16 to 24 years old are encouraged to participate; register by visiting sandiego.gov/jobready.

– A virtual workshop held via Zoom, in collaboration with SBCS and Second Chance, to provide resume-building and other helpful tips to prepare youth for employment. Youth ages 16 to 24 years old are encouraged to participate; register by visiting sandiego.gov/jobready. Virtual Job Fair (March 24,10 a.m.-1 p.m.) – Nearly 30 employers offering full and part-time jobs as well as internships, including the city of San Diego. Youth ages 16 to 24 years old can register at sandiego.gov/jobfair and participate via Zoom. For job fair attendees without Internet access, the city will provide in-person support at three locations: Park de la Cruz Recreation Center at 3901 Landis St., Sherman Heights Community Center at 2258 Island Ave. and the Valencia Park/Malcolm X Library at 5148 Market St. Attendees will receive on-site computer access and technical help to allow them to connect virtually so they can participate in the job fair and leverage other SD Access 4 All resources.

– Nearly 30 employers offering full and part-time jobs as well as internships, including the city of San Diego. Youth ages 16 to 24 years old can register at sandiego.gov/jobfair and participate via Zoom. F.A.N.C.Y. Teen Girls Expo (April 24, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.) – This in-person career expo, in collaboration with D.E.T.O.U.R. at the Jackie Robinson Family YMCA, 151 YMCA Way, will help girls from elementary school age through high school explore career or academic interests in science, technology, education, arts and mathematics. Youth can register at sandiego.gov/careerexpo.

“These are tremendous opportunities for young San Diegans to build their resumes and their confidence by putting them face-to-face with employers willing to give someone their first job,” Mayor Todd Gloria said. “Offering virtual and in-person support allows us to meet youth where they are, and helps them start on the right foot as they consider options to create a bright future for themselves.”

These career and employment opportunities are the first major effort for the city’s new Digital Navigator program – a team of 13 employees who provide individualized assistance and resources for San Diegans who need Internet access, a Web-enabled device, or coaching to improve computer and internet skills.

Participants in the three events will be eligible to win free raffle prizes, including the opportunity to win one of more than 100 refurbished laptops during the March 24 Virtual Job Fair.

Several community organizations and Promise Zone partners are helping organize and host the job fair and career workshops, including San Diego Workforce Partnership, Computers 2 Kids, the San Diego County Office of Education, D.E.T.O.U.R., the San Diego Futures Foundation, Second Chance San Diego, and SBCS.