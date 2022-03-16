Garry Ridge (left) and Steve Brass. Company photos

WD-40 Company announced Wednesday that Garry Ridge will retire as chief executive officer in August and be succeeded by Steve Brass, the company’s president and chief-operating officer.

The San Diego company known for its iconic spray oil product said the change is part of a long-planned leadership transition.

“I have worked with Steve for three decades and I am incredibly pleased that he will be the next chief executive officer of WD-40 Company,” Ridge said. “Steve is a talented, collaborative leader with deep operational and global experience.”

Brass held the role of division president, Americas, and chief brand officer before he was named president and chief operating officer in 2019. He joined the company in 1991 and has held various management positions.

“I’m humbled and excited to be asked to serve as the next chief executive officer of WD-40 Company,” Brass said. “It’s a great honor to be able to serve this tribe and all our stakeholders.

Ridge will continue to serve as chairman of the board until the company’s annual meeting of stockholders in December, when his term expires. Thereafter, he will serve as a strategic advisor.

The board intends to nominate Gregory A. Sandfort, who currently serves as the lead independent director, to succeed Ridge as board chair.

“During his 35-year career with the company, Garry was the chief architect of the WD-40 Company culture and pioneered the global expansion of the WD-40 brand of products that are now available in over 176 countries and territories around the world,” said Sandfort.

The $500 million company produces a wide range of well-known branded products, including its namesake WD-40, 3-IN-ONE oil and Lava soap.