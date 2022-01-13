A conceptual rendering of the Midway Village+ plan.

The influential San Diego County Building and Construction Trades Council on Thursday endorsed the Midway Village+ plan for redeveloping the Sports Arena site.

The council, which represents 22 unions with 30,000 members, announced its backing of the team led by local developer David Malmuth and including BRIDGE Housing, Toll Brothers, and Revitate.

“The Midway Village+ team and plan are truly exceptional,” said the council’s Business

Manager Carol Kim. “The council is very impressed with the team’s vision — one that

demonstrates a deep and authentic commitment to generating thousands of high-quality jobs, new affordable housing, inclusive economic development, and a community within Midway that truly works for all San Diegans.”

The plan calls for creating a 48-acre urban village with affordable and middle-income homes for working families, three sports and entertainment venues, and a new central park for the Midway District.

Kim will serve as co-chair of a community advisory council being formed to help advise the Midway Village+ team.

San Diego voters approved a ballot measure in 2020 to remove the 30-foot height limits in the district, which will allow redevelopment of the aging Sports Area and surrounding area known for its strip clubs and dilapidated warehouses.

Opponents who warned of high-rise buildings are fighting in court against any changes, but Mayor Todd Gloria has vowed to “fulfill the will of the people” and redevelop the area.

Midway Village+ is one of five competing proposals for the site, and Malmuth said his team appreciated the support of “an important partner and respected leader in the community.”

“Our goals align with their goals, including building and expanding pathways to the middle class, so we’re looking forward to this partnership and working with the building trades to create Midway Village+,” he said.